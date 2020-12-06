Federal judge orders Seattle police to stop using tear gas during protests

The temporary restraining order will last 14 days.

A U.S. judge has ordered Seattle police to temporarily stop using tear gas, pepper spray and flash-bang devices to break up peaceful protests.

The two-week order Friday is a victory for groups who say authorities overreacted to recent demonstrations over police brutality and racial injustice.

A Black Lives Matter group sued the Seattle Police Department this week to halt the tactics it has used to break up largely peaceful protests in recent days.

The mayor and police chief have apologized.

But the police chief has said some demonstrators violently targeted police, throwing projectiles and ignoring orders to disperse.

The Executive Director of ACLU of Washington, Michelle Storms, released this statement after the order came down.