Police declare riot, use tear gas, make 23 arrests outside North Precinct in Portland

Portland is now entering its 13th week of nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police declared a demonstration at the North Precinct a riot Sunday night as the city entered its 13th week of protests against police brutality.

Police say they used tear gas to move the crowd and made 23 arrests.

A group of about 200 people gathered at Woodlawn Park in Northeast Portland Sunday and marched to the precinct, located near the corner of Northeast Martin Luther King Boulevard and Killingsworth Street.

The group marches daily and calls for abolition of the police force and prison system, according to social media posts.

Police declared the group an unlawful assembly, then a riot, after reporting that members of the group threw fireworks, rocks, bottles, chunks of ceramic, large metal screws, paint balloons, marbles and signs torn from the ground.

A couple of awnings on the precinct were set on fire and as officers extinguished the fires, members of the group threw items at them, according to police.

Around 11:30 p.m., police used tear gas and other crowd control munitions to move the crowd. The crowd returned and police dispersed them again at 12:30 a.m. and a third time at 1:17 a.m.

During the three dispersals, police say members of the group, some wearing "press" markings, threw fireworks at officers, and one officer was hit in the head with a helmet. Police say they made multiple arrests.

Police say call response was limited during the riot because about 35 officers from patrol had to be called to assist.

"As the riot was ending, there were 80 calls holding in the city, ranging from shots fired, car crashes, welfare checks, priority threats, missing persons and more," police said in a press release.

Portland police released the following arrest information:

Adam Rader, 31, of Portland, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Riot

Lisa Stanger, 44, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest

Matthew Cleinman, 36, unknown residence, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

Elle Archer, 24, of Portland, Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Cameron Cable, 30, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Rhiannon Millar-Griffin, 22, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Ryan McNaughton, 19, unknown residence, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Hadley Weed, 24, of Beaverton, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Pedro Ramos, 20, of Hillsboro, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer

April Eperson, 36, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Jasmine Rodriguez, 20, of Hillsboro, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer (2 counts), Interfering with a Peace Officer, Riot

Devin Welch, 40, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

William Wesley, 36, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Ryan Mckenzie, 44, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Griffin Hines, 29, Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Hunter Brooks, 23, of Portland, Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Emma Gurney, 23, of Hillsboro, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Michelle O'Connor, 34, Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Mackenzie Grissom, 32, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Riot

Dylan Conti, 28, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Escape in the Third Degree

Mark Gardner, 27, of Vancouver, Washington, Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Andrew Gatchel, 40, of Portland, Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Stephen Sanders, 39, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Police also declared a Saturday night march a riot after protesters made their way to the Penumbra Kelly Building on East Burnside Street. Again, the Portland Police Department cited rocks and bottles thrown and lasers targeting officers, as well as paintball guns fired. 14 people were arrested.