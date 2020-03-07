Clean-up continues a day after Seattle's 'CHOP' zone was dismantled

The "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" zone was dissolved on Wednesday, but clean-up -- and protests -- continued across Seattle Thursday.

The "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" zone known as CHOP was dismantled early Wednesday morning after more than three weeks of occupation in Seattle.

Police have taped off streets in the neighborhood while city crews continue to clean the streets and park that made national headlines during the demonstration.

The public may cross police tape if they live in the neighborhood or need to visit a business in the area, but must get permission from officers first. The now-quiet streets are a stark contrast to the days and weeks prior.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, officers moved in and started clearing out protesters while city crews removed tents, debris, and graffiti.

While Wednesday's tear-down around CHOP was relatively peaceful, officers made dozens of arrests in the process.

Shortly after police dissolved the CHOP perimeter, officers returned to the East Precinct for the first time in nearly three weeks.

Officers arrested at least 44 people on Wednesday for failure to disperse, obstruction, resisting arrest, and assault. However, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said she recommended the city not file charges against misdemeanor arrests from Wednesday morning.