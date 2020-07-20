Wrongful death claim filed over 19-year-old killed in Seattle's former CHOP zone

The family of a 19-year-old who was killed in the former CHOP zone in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood filed a a claim against the city, county, and state.

SEATTLE — A law group representing the mother of 19-year-old Horace Lorenzo Anderson, who was killed in a shooting inside the former Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone in June, filed a wrongful death claim Monday against the City of Seattle, King County, and Washington state.

The claim alleges that Seattle officials created a dangerous environment and city personnel "failed to protect or medically assist Anderson."

Anderson was one of two people shot inside the former protest zone during the early morning hours of June 20. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he died.

According to the claim, which cites "media and witness reports," Seattle Fire crews and Seattle police "stood by and declined to assist Anderson."

At 2:25 a.m., Seattle Fire Department medics responded and were awaiting Seattle police to secure the scene before going into the CHOP, which is standard procedure for the fire department.

Seattle police arrived around 2:28 a.m. but weren't able to get inside the CHOP zone, according to the department.

"Officers attempted to locate a shooting victim but were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victims. Officers were later informed that the victims, both males, had been transported to Harborview Medical Center by CHOP “medics,” a post on SPD's blotter reads.

Body camera footage released by Seattle police shows a crowd of people gathering around the officers.