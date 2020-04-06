Auburn businesses board up windows after bricks found in trash cans ahead of protest

The protest was peaceful, and police said they found no evidence the bricks were connected to the demonstration.

AUBURN, Wash. — It's being reported around the country. Bricks mysteriously popping up at protests, sometimes nowhere near construction zones.

No one is sure who has been putting pallets of bricks along city streets or why, but photos and videos are circulating on social media.

There have been reports in Texas, California, New York, and now in Auburn, Washington, where police said they are dealing with a similar situation.

Auburn police said a city maintenance worker was emptying the trash on Main Street when they found bags filled with bricks, rocks, and cement pieces hidden in two trash cans. Police said they believe the bags may have been strategically placed in trash cans in the area where a Black Lives Matter protest was scheduled for later in the day.

In response, the city decided to remove all trash cans from Main Street downtown to eliminate any potential problems. Business owners also boarded up windows along Main Street ahead of the demonstration.

Auburn Police Commander Mike Hirman said the department supports the right to protest but added they want to make sure it’s done in a safe way.

“We considered the fact that maybe these people were coming into town and trying to stage some weapons that they could use during the protest and make it violent, where a majority of the protesters did not want that,” said Hirman.

The protests in Auburn were peaceful. At one point an officer moved around a barricade to kneel with a crying demonstrator.

Hirman said they did not find any substantiating evidence to connect the bricks with the planned protest.

Investigators viewed security camera footage from near where the bricks were found and did not see anything of concern.