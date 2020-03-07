Black Lives Matter Seattle group threatens legal action against Seattle

The Black Lives Matter Seattle group is calling for an investigation into the treatment of protesters by Seattle police.

The Black Lives Matter Seattle group is threatening legal action against the city and Seattle Police Department around the treatment and arrests of demonstrators.

The group had organized a press conference Friday evening near the former "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" zone known as CHOP, but the media briefing was canceled just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Police moved in early Wednesday and dismantled the CHOP zone, clearing out streets and Cal Anderson Park. More than 60 arrests have been made since CHOP was shut down, including 10 more arrests early Friday morning.