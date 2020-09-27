10 people arrested in protests in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

Police said the arrests were for failure to disperse, assault and property damage.

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested 10 people Saturday night, as protestors wound their way through the city.

Police said members of the group damaged property, including smashing windows and spray painting buildings.

On Capitol Hill, police said demonstrators created a barrier between themselves and police by lighting dumpsters on fire. The Seattle fire department was called to extinguish the fire

Police said as officers moved forward the crowd began throwing rocks, bottles, and fireworks. Officers then used blast balls to move the crowd to a safe distance.

According to a social media post, the protest was in solidarity with other cities around the country demonstrating for racial justice.