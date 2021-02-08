Protestors seek answers after woman dies inside Lynnwood Jail

A group of protestors is calling on the Lynnwood City Council for a more thorough investigation into the death of a 47-year-old woman at the Lynnwood Jail.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A group of protestors plans to be at the Lynnwood City Council meeting for the second week in a row, calling attention to the death of a 47-year-old woman who was found dead inside Lynnwood Jail on July 13.

Snohomish County ruled her death a suicide, but her family and friends are demanding a more thorough investigation.

Loved ones and supporters gathered outside Lynnwood City Hall Monday, mourning the death of Tirhas Tesfatsion.

"No one deserves to die behind bars and not know what happened. We want evidence. We want answers,” one of the protestors said.

According to Lynnwood police, Tesfatsion was arrested for suspicion of DUI on July 12.

Less than 48 hours later, she was found dead near the showers in the female housing unit at the Lynnwood Jail.

Snohomish County Medical Examiner ruled her death a suicide.

Loved ones brought their frustration to the city council saying the investigation wasn't thorough enough.

"My position is that one single person wasn't able to prevent suicide, wasn't able to protect. If even everything you say is true, [it is] problematic,” one of the protestors said as they addressed the council.

The investigation is in the hands of Kirkland Police, but the community is asking for more.

"We want to know as much as you do because, if there is a failure in that department, there's a failure in that department. We want to fix it,” Mayor Nicola Smith told protestors.

The council passed a motion to ask the Washington Attorney General’s office to investigate the death, but the office said it can't.

In a statement to KING 5, it said: "We legally cannot initiate a criminal investigation or prosecution without a referral from the county prosecuting attorney where the alleged crime occurred, or the Governor. We have received no such referral. A city council does not have statutory authority to grant us jurisdiction."

The Kirkland Police Department is still investigating the death and will turn its findings over to the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for review once finished.