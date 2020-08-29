Protesters demonstrate at Portland Mayor Wheeler's apartment complex

Protesters moved their efforts from various places throughout the city to Mayor Wheeler's apartment complex on Friday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of protesters sat inside the lobby of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's apartment complex in the Pearl District Friday night, while others demonstrated outside.

Independent journalists on scene estimated there were about 10 people inside the lobby of the building. One of those journalists, Garrison Davis, said the protesters had the following demands for Mayor Wheeler:

Reduce the Portland Police Bureau budget.

Commit to never voting for police budget increases again.

Resign.

KGW reached out to Mayor Wheeler's office but has not heard back.

The group that was in the lobby eventually left after a few hours. The mayor never met with them.

A larger group, estimated of about 150 by The Oregonian/OregonLive, were outside and listened to speakers and music.

I am in front of Mayor Ted Wheeler’s home, where there’s something of block party happening. A handful of protesters are occupying the lobby. Metal(ish) music is playing#PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/F7lRPQePaq — Beth Nakamura (@bethnakamura) August 29, 2020

According to KGW photographer Jon Gudgel, the crowd appeared to be thinning around 10:40 p.m.

Crowd seems to be thinning out after a protest outside Mayor Ted Wheeler’s NW condo. pic.twitter.com/chpivZTEzO — Jon G (@ottoiris) August 29, 2020

Elsewhere, there was a vigil at Peninsula Park in North Portland to remember Black lives lost to state violence. Some of the people who protested outside the mayor's apartment reportedly made their way to the park to join the demonstration there.

Many protesters from the demonstration at the Pearl District have arrived at Peninsula Park for a late night march. #PortlandProtests #PDXProtests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/YiZrtZomAy — Portland Independent Documentarians (@PDocumentarians) August 29, 2020

Protesters have been making their voices heard in Portland since the killing of George Floyd, the Black Minneapolis man who was died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes.

They have been calling for the defunding of police and racial equality.

Protesters have not, however, gathered outside of Mayor Ted Wheeler's apartment since June. The last time protesters gathered at Wheeler's apartment, it was declared an unlawful assembly and Wheeler was seen outside cleaning up trash left behind the next day.