Protestors set up tents outside Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center in support of detainees held inside, especially those who were separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border. The group, Occupy NWDC, would like to see the entire Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) abolished.

The group of campers plans to hold loud rallies at 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. every day to try and let the people inside the facility know they are outside.

“We’re fighting for them, we’re here for them, we don’t put children in cages…” Angela Wambaugh explained.

Wambaugh said the group hopes that those detained inside will know they are supported.

“I hope it gives them a little hope that these horrible things that are happening to them; we don’t approve, this isn’t ok," said Wambaugh.

Veteran Andy Ribaudo was among the first to set up outside the facility.

“Abolish ICE, abolish prisons and jails and stop discriminating migrants; that’s our messages,” Ribaudo said. “It’s in the best interest of children to be raised by their parents and when you have moms here and kids screaming on the other side of the country there’s zero tolerance for that."

Ribaudo said the group is starting to feel threatened by some who don’t like their presence outside the facility, but they plan to stay put. The campers are encouraging anyone who supports their cause to join them outside the facility.

