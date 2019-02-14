Snowstorms pummeled western Washington for days leaving feet of snow in some spots. The heavy snowfall left significant damage across the region.

The Northwest Insurance Council says the storm should serve as a reminder for residents to get appropriate coverage before another severe weather event.

Flooding insurance

Standard insurance policies do not cover flooding damage. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for several counties this week as snowmelt threatened to clog drains and cause widespread urban flooding.

The Northwest Insurance Council says flooding coverage is available through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), which has a 30-day waiting period to kick in.

Washington State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler suggests piling snow away from any buildings and clearing out storm drains to prevent flooding.

Auto insurance

Collision or comprehensive coverage will cover vehicle-related damage. Kreidler says this form of insurance also covers tree damage and "weather-related mishaps." But the price of a deductible may dissuade those from filing a claim.

Remember to park away from one of the biggest threats to vehicles: trees.

Homeowner's insurance

Gutters can fill with water and freeze, snowfall collected on top of buildings can leak through or collapse roofs, and freezing temperatures can burst.

Homeowners insurance will cover all of the above issues as long as they are not the cause of negligence.

Carport damage is also covered under homeowner insurance.

The commissioner's office suggests taking photos of any damage immediately and contacting an insurance agent as soon as possible to process claims.

Insurance complaints or questions in Washington state can be made to 1-800-562-6900.