Proposed legislation aims to fight car break-ins at King County trailheads

As a response to increasing numbers of car break-ins, Councilmember Reagan Dunn wants to bring more security to trailheads.

KING COUNTY, Wash — During summer, more people are going out on trials, and with that, an increasing number of cars are getting broken into.

To combat this, Councilmember Reagan Dunn is introducing legislation to place security measures such as security cameras and signages at high-risk parks and trailheads in King County.

The legislation also seeks that the county identifies which trailheads are the ones at higher risk of car break-ins. Dunn is looking for a volunteer-based group to look after the parked cars and report any violations or suspicious activities. Lastly, the legislation wants to reduce the number of cars in parking lots by expanding the Trailhead Connect at the previously identified trailheads.

"Allowing prowlers to continue to wreak havoc on hikers who find their windows smashed and personal items stolen when they return from the trails will only discourage folks from getting outside and enjoying their outdoor community,” Dunn said. “With the large number of car break-ins we’ve seen at public parks and trailheads already this year, it’s time to step up security and protect people’s property and safety.”

Although there's been an increase in police patrols in trailheads as a response, King County Police said they often cannot patrol these areas because they don’t have the staff.

The legislation will be heard by the Transportation, Economy, and Environment Committee in the next weeks.

In the meantime, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission has a list of tips to keep your car safe while you hike: