Proposed fare increase for Washington's ferries faces final adoption hearing

The proposal would increase all Washington ferry fares 2.5%.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Taking Washington ferries could soon cost more under a fare increase proposal by the State Transportation Commission that is being put to a final public adoption hearing Tuesday at 10am.

It calls for a 2.5% increase for both passengers and vehicles, which is different than previous fare increases that spread across different types of ridership.

The commission says that's largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic when ridership dropped dramatically, and any return to normal is still unknown.

"We really felt that right now, when you look at the ridership, it's still being largely dominated by vehicle travel. And with the instability of the COVID recovery, they felt this was the first time actually in many years that they decided to do a 2.5% on both passengers and vehicles," said Reema Griffith, Executive Director at the Washington State Transportation Commission.

The fare recommendations are based on the transportation budget passed by the 2021 legislature that requires $377 million to be generated from fares over the next two years.

The first increase would take effect in October 2021 and then again in October 2022 if the proposal passes.

Griffith says 75% of ferry operations funds come from fares while the other 25% from gas tax dollars.

"You can only generate as much revenue as you have ridership. So you know, it is driven by people's willingness to pay and their willingness to travel and to feel comfortable traveling," she said.