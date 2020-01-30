TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County residents will be seeing an increase in their property taxes starting in February.

Depending on where in the county taxpayers live, they could see anywhere from a 4% to 20% increase.

Taxes on the average home will rise by 4% to 9% in Puyallup, Edgewood, Steilacoom and DuPont.

The rest of the county will see an increase in the double digits.

Lakewood, University Place, Parkland-Spanaway and Fircrest areas will see the highest property tax increase at 20%

Tacoma and Gig Harbor taxes will each go up an average of 14%.

County Assessor and Treasurer Mike Lonergan said that the increase can be contributed primarily to two factors: actions by the state Legislature in its continued response to the longstanding McCleary school funding legal battle and votes by local citizens to increase tax rates in various districts.

Lonergan said while the county’s assessed values continue to rise, that is not what is causing the big increase in property tax.

He said over 58% of the taxes his office collects goes to K-12 school funding.

“The Legislature’s previous limit of $1.50 per thousand dollars of property value on local school enrichment levies was increased to $2.50,” Lonergan explained, “and a 30-cent reduction in the state school levy has expired. So that’s a $1.30 per thousand increase to start with.”

Property owners who pay their taxes directly should look for a statement in the mail in mid-February, according to Pierce County.

Those whose taxes are paid out of mortgage accounts can look up their taxes online at piercecountywa.gov/atr beginning Feb. 1. The first half payment is due no later than April 30.

