SEATTLE — Several prominent black women came together in Seattle Thursday night to talk about the pay wage gap affecting women across the country.

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, PayScale, and LeanIn Seattle, a black woman makes an average of 62 cents to the dollar a white man makes.

It is important to note the numbers above are being calculated using an “Uncontrolled” wage gap, which means it is the median amount for men and women regardless of job type, seniority, location, industry, years of experience, and more.

Thursday’s event was hosted by LeanIn Seattle and its goal was to turn a conversation into action.

During the panel discussion, women in prominent roles spoke about their struggles with the pay gap and the importance of the next generation of women knowing this fight is not one they will have to take on alone.

The National Partnership for Women & Families reports the median wages for black women in the United States is $36,735 a year. In comparison to a white, non-Hispanic man who makes a median wage of $60,388 a year.