A programming error in a database run by Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center exposed the personal information of 5,000 people to the web, GeekWire has learned.

The error was in a database that tracks inbound interest in taking part in vaccine trials through the Seattle Vaccine Trials Unit, a program run by Fred Hutch and the University of Washington.

Personal information including names, email addresses, phone numbers and coded ID numbers assigned to people interested in participating in trials were inadvertently made accessible to people outside the organization, a Fred Hutch spokesperson said.

