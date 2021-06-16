Procession held for Seattle police officer killed while helping with crash on I-5

The off-duty officer was struck and killed while helping with a crash on I-5 early Sunday morning.

SEATTLE — A procession is being held Wednesday as the Seattle Police Department escorts the body of Officer Alexandra “Lexi” Brenneman Harris from the King County Medical Examiner’s Office to the Bonney Watson Funeral Home in SeaTac.

Harris was hit and killed on I-5 early Sunday morning after stopping on her way home to assist with a crash.

Washington State Patrol said that Harris, who was off-duty at the time, had stopped around 1:20 a.m. to help with a three-vehicle pileup on I-5 near Columbian Way.

Shortly after exiting her car, she was hit and killed by another vehicle.

The driver who struck Harris was cooperative with troopers.

However, one of the individuals involved in the crash that Harris had stopped to help with got into her car and drove away.

The vehicle was found later that day abandoned, and the suspect is still on the loose.

The family of the 38-year-old officer released a statement that reads:

"Lexi was a dedicated Seattle police officer who loved her work and was committed to bringing her considerable thoughtfulness and vision to the challenges of serving the community through compassionate policing. She also was a daughter, sister, a partner and 'mother-by-choice' and for whom family was paramount.”

Since her death, there has been an outpouring of condolences from the community, including several law enforcement agencies around the region.

The men and women of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department extend their deepest condolences to the Seattle Police... Posted by Pierce County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, June 13, 2021

Harris was with the SPD’s patrol operations bureau for five years, Assistant Chief Tom Mahaffey said.