The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office warned the public to not organize private search parties for a hiker who went missing in the North Cascades more than two weeks ago.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday in a Facebook post that they had heard there were plans this weekend to privately search for Rachel Lakoduk, 28, and urged them to hold off.

“This will interfere with our Search and Rescue making another attempt, specifically we will not be able to send teams in because of the increased dangers this could be impose,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Lakoduk left Moses Lake on Oct. 17 telling her family she planned to hike the Hidden Lake Trail to a lookout cabin and spend the night. She hasn’t been seen since.

Lakoduk’s car was found at the trailhead, but crews didn’t find her last week at the lookout tower, which is located at 6,800 feet of elevation. Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said it didn't look like Lakoduk had been there at all.

The search for Lakoduk became a recovery effort earlier this week, according to Lakoduk’s mother Elizabeth Tripp.

Crews planned to search the area by helicopter Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office. Tripp said crews hoped forecasted snow melt would help them spot Lakoduk, but there was no sign of her.

