For those that love the outdoors, a big part of any activity is enjoying the journey. If you’re a hiker, the end destination is that “ah-ha” moment, but you can’t forget about your entire journey along the way.

That’s very similar with fishermen. Sure, the catch is something we all are hoping to obtain, but just being out on the water is what connects us to nature and helps us appreciate this beautiful area we live in.

Fly fishing is a craft mostly dominated by men; however, Orvis, a popular fishing company, wants to have 50% of the anglers on the water be women by 2020. For this to happen, they’re experimenting by having women fly fishing classes and guiding services to help ladies enjoy the craft.

Western Washington is filled with rivers sprinkled all over, making it an easy drive no matter where you live.

For any women interested in giving fly fishing a try, go to the Orvis website.

