SEATTLE — The location for Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren's town hall in Seattle was relocated after an estimated 15,000 people registered for the event, according to a Washington State Democrats spokesperson.

Originally scheduled at the WaMu Theater, the location changed to Seattle Center for the anticipated crowd size, according to Democratic spokesperson William Casey.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will be in Seattle on Sunday.

The Massachusetts senator made headlines earlier this year for her proposal to break up the biggest U.S. technology companies, including Google and Amazon.

Warren’s pitch involves legislation targeting companies with annual worldwide revenue of $25 billion or more, limiting their ability to expand and forcing parts of Amazon and Google’s current business structure to operate as separate entities.

The other pillars of Warren’s campaign are ending corruption in Washington, rebuilding the middle class, and strengthening America’s democracy.

The town hall is being held at Seattle Center on Sunday, August 25. It will be Warren’s 27th state she has visited on the campaign trail. The event is open to the public and tickets can be reserved here. The doors open at 12:15 p.m. and the event starts at 2:15 p.m.

More than 20 Democrats have declared to run for their party's presidential nomination to take on President Donald Trump in 2020.

Earlier this week, Washington state Governor Jay Inslee dropped out of the race, saying he was confident the Democrats would select a nominee who would champion climate change issues.