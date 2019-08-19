SEATTLE — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will be in Seattle on Sunday.

The Massachusetts senator made headlines earlier this year for her proposal to break up the biggest U.S. technology companies, including Google and Amazon.

Warren’s pitch involves legislation targeting companies with annual worldwide revenue of $25 billion or more, limiting their ability to expand and forcing parts of Amazon and Google’s current business structure to operate as separate entities.

The other pillars of Warren’s campaign are ending corruption in Washington, rebuilding the middle class, and strengthening America’s democracy.

The town hall at WaMu Theater on Sunday, August 25 will be Warren’s 27th state of the campaign. The event is open to the public and tickets can be reserved here. The doors open at 12:15 p.m. and the event starts at 2:15 p.m.