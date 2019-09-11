SEATTLE — The president of the Seattle King County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is under investigation by the national chapter.

On Nov. 4, Sadiqa Sakin was suspended, pending a hearing and investigation into claims submitted to the national office by branch members.

There are several accusations that Sakin denies, calling it "an unjustified retaliatory attack being made by former disgruntled board members."

Dr. Carl Mack, a former president of the Seattle King County NAACP, said Sakin bounced checks and spent NAACP money improperly.

She is someone he once endorsed, but now he said he needs to hold her accountable.

"One of the things I did say to her is that because of the legacy of the NAACP, should you come into that position and you try to feed off the backs of the NAACP or the backs of the African American community, just as sure as I endorsed you publicly, you can bet that I will come after you publicly," said Mack during a phone interview on Friday.

Mack went on to say, "the idea that she would take a credit card out without board knowledge and then admit that she used NAACP funds for her personal use is an abomination. It is an embarrassment. Is she worthy of being removed? Absolutely."

Dr. Mack, who now lives in Maryland, said he's been checking into the allegations of mismanaged money. He said he also found inaccuracies on her resume about her education and work history.

Sakin, reached by phone on Friday night, said, "it is a smear campaign. It's a way to avoid what is really going on-- an investigation into the branch's misappropriation of funds from the past administration."

The local chapter is currently in the hands of acting President Carolyn Riley Payne.

The suspension process, which involves a hearing and investigation, could be a lengthy one.

All branch meetings have been canceled until further notice, according to the message on the local chapter's website.

KING 5 was unable to reach the national chapter for comment.