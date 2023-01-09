Negotiations failed to reach an agreement this week. The union representing Powell’s workers, ILWU Local 5, said they’ll be walking the picket line Monday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Powell's Books workers rally outside the flagship store in downtown Portland ahead of a planned one-day strike on Monday. This comes after they failed to reach a deal in negotiations earlier this week.

The union representing Powell’s workers, International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 5, said they’ll be walking the picket line Monday for Labor Day. This is the Powell's workers union first strike in 20-years.

Since January, the union has been in ongoing contract talks with Powell's. They're asking for higher wages and affordable health care.

"At a time when union organizing and activity is at an all-time high across the U.S., we are proud of the fact that we’ve supported union activity for two decades.," said Emily Powell, owner and president of Powell's Books. "We know this process is tough on everyone, but we believe in the work and our track record of reaching sustainable and fair pathways forward.”

In a statement, Powell's said it deeply values its employees and respects their right to strike as part of the bargaining process.

In early August, workers voted to authorize a possible strike with 92% approval amid ongoing union contract negotiations with the famous independent Portland bookstore.

In a Facebook post around that time criticized an annual wage increase proposal from the company that the union said would "keep many workers below a living wage for the life of the contract," and argued that the company's proposals were worse than the previous contract.

Powell's workers have been unionized with ILWU Local 5 since 1999. The contract currently under negotiation will be the union's eighth with the company.

The strike on Monday will affect the Powell's Books flagship store in downtown, as well as its Hawthorne Boulevard and Beaverton locations.