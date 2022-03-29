Businesses, local officials seek help addressing rampant pot shop robbers in Washington state

The state said there have already been more than 50 pot shop robberies across Washington this year.

Editor's note: The above video on marijuana store owners hiring armed security guards originally aired on March 21, 2022.

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Business advocates, pot shop owners and local politicians are asking governments for help as the cannabis industry across Washington state has been hit hard by dozens of robberies, some of which have been deadly.

So far this year, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) said there have been more than 50 robberies at cannabis stories across the state. Many of these robberies have involved firearms, the board said.

Earlier this month, a robbery turned deadly when police said teens Marshon Jones and Montrell Harfield shot and killed 29-year-old Jordan Brown while robbing a Tacoma marijuana store.

The recent robberies have some store owners hiring more and more armed security guards.

On Tuesday, the same day the LCB planned to host a roundtable to discuss the spike in robberies, King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn released his proposal to create a Marijuana Safety Taskforce.

The task force would focus not just on King County businesses but also on pot shops across the Puget Sound region, according to Dunn’s office.

Dunn proposed the new group would bring together the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), the King County Prosecutor’s Office, marijuana retailers and community members to identify resources needed to help law enforcement prevent these robberies.

The team would also look to increase cooperation across departments, help with data sharing and coordinate emphasis patrols. Dunn said the taskforce’s efforts could be supported by the $4.6 million in marijuana tax revenue he said was removed from the KCSO 2021-22 budget.

“There is a perception that marijuana shops are easy targets because they are known to operate on an all-cash basis. This has resulted in very dangerous situations that have quickly escalated and have resulted in deaths,” Dunn said in a statement. “Like so many other areas of our criminal justice system, we need to be sending the message that this type of lawlessness will not be tolerated and give our law enforcement the support they need to apprehend those responsible."

The Washington CannaBusiness Association (WACA), a group of cannabis industry advocates, also points to the fact cannabis businesses are forced to be cash-only establishments as a reason they are targeted by criminals.

The WACA said Tuesday it was calling on the U.S. Senate to pass the SAFE Banking Act, which would allow federally regulated banks to serve legal marijuana businesses the same as other legal retail businesses.

“The legal cannabis industry is grappling with many critical conversations regarding social equity and inclusion in the regulated marketplace, conversations that our members broadly welcome. These efforts should not stand in the way of immediate worker safety. It is long past time for the United States Senate to pass SAFE Banking,” WACA Executive Director Vicki Christophersen said in a statement.

She singled out senators Chuck Schumer, Cory Booker and Ron Wyden, calling on them to lift their opposition to the bill and put it to a vote in the U.S. Senate.