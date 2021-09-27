The National Weather Service said a 'weak' tornado passed through Battle Ground, Wash. Monday evening.

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — The National Weather Service confirmed a weak tornado went through north Battle Ground on Monday evening.

Parts of Southwest Washington were experiencing high winds and rain, according to the National Weather Service Portland (NWS). Several viewers called into KGW from the Battle Ground area saying they witnessed a tornado, which NWS later confirmed.

It said in a tweet that multiple videos and radar indicated that a weak tornado moved across north Battle Ground. More information will come Tuesday.

Multiple videos & doppler radar indicate a weak tornado moved across north Battle Ground earlier this evening. Two NWS meteorologists will conduct a storm survey Tuesday morning & determine path length, path width & the strength of the tornado. #pdxtst #wawx #orwx — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) September 28, 2021





A severe thunderstorm warning was issued in Clark County and Skamania County until 8:30 p.m. on Monday with winds up to 60 miles per hour and possible penny-sized hail.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Clark County, WA, Skamania County, WA until 8:30 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/3vrVkFnm01 — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) September 28, 2021



A viewer took photos off of NE 128th in Battle Ground that show wind damage with some smaller tree branches downed.