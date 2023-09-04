King County deputies investigating 'possible drive-by shooting' near Weber Point

An elderly man's death is being investigated at a rental home near Lake Sammamish by King County deputies and local police.

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — A man in his 60s was killed early Thursday morning in what is believed to be a "possible drive-by shooting" at a rental home near Lake Sammamish's Weber Point.

A 911 call was received by the King County Sheriff's Office's Communications Center just after 1:20 a.m. Thursday that reported shots were fired at 3511 East Lake Sammamish Road NE.

When deputies arrived, a man in his 60s was found dead with a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The home is listed on Airbnb, and KCSO confirms that at least 10 people were staying in the home where the victim was found dead. The rest of the group that was staying in the home was taking shelter in a bus while deputies investigated the property.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information or additional victim information was available at this time. King County Major Crimes detectives are on scene to investigate.