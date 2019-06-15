A section of the upper Green River (Duwamish) will be closed to all fishing, effective immediately until further notice.

The portion of the river closed spans from the Tacoma Municipal Watershed Boundary (about one mile downstream of Tacoma Headworks Dam) to the Friday Creek Confluence.

Access to this area is already restricted to the general public, but this ban is an additional measure to protect water quality in the Municipal Watershed, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

