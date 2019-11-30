PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — The Mueller family spent last Christmas without a home after a rare Northwest tornado ripped the roof off their house in Port Orchard.

The images from the air were striking – shingles peeled back on many homes on their quiet cul-de-sac, and a clear view into the floor plan of the house, debris scattered inside.

John Mueller, the homeowner, remembers the devastation.

“This one completely gone, the roof gone, completely demolished,” he said Thursday, pointing around his neighborhood. “This one the roof gone, had a tarp over the top, this one-- lots of damage to the backside. It was completely different.”

Now, the neighborhood is rising from the rubble in time for the holidays.

The Mueller family moved into the rebuilt home Saturday – again, painted the same shade of red.

They made it just in time to celebrate Thanksgiving in their new home.

“This has been 11 months of heartbreaking work,” Mueller said.

The storm cracked the foundation. His home was a total loss – demolished, and rebuilt from the ground up.

He said it may not be the same home, but he’s the same person – mostly.

“Got a little battle scars, and we can see all the battle scars all around still,” he said pointing to other homes under construction. “But you know, it’s been a great experience.”

He said some of his neighbors have not been as fortunate. Some have experienced construction delays, and are still in temporary living situations. Others, he said, have not found good housing since.

But what strikes him most about Port Orchard’s recovery is the steady stream of people pitching in to help.

“You know it sounds weird, but I wouldn’t call that the worst day of my life,” he said. “I would call it one of the most joyous and best days of my life. Because I got to see people, got to see my family, got to see my animals again. Nobody was hurt.”

He credits his faith and the community for getting them to this point. When they moved back in, he surprised his wife with a wooden sign that now hangs beside their front door: an image of their new home, a Wizard of Oz-style tornado behind it. A circular yellow brick road starts and ends at their front door.

“There’s no place like home,” it reads in script.

“That is, in fact, the truth,” said Mueller. “There is no place like home.”

