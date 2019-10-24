EVERETT, Wash. — The Port of Everett has authorized a $33 million agreement to buy a former waterfront mill property.

The purchase is part of a plan to clean up a contaminated stretch of industrial shoreline for redevelopment, according to the Port of Everett.

Port commissioners voted 3-0 Tuesday to authorize the deal that is expected to close by December.

The port has received a $17 million credit from Kimberly-Clark Corporation toward future environmental cleanup.

Port commissioners say the property could support facilities of statewide significance due to its access to deep water and a rail line.

In total, 58 acres of land was purchased at the former mill site.

Officials say the port has pursued the purchase since Kimberly-Clark's pulp mill closed in 2012 with a loss of about 700 jobs.

The Dallas-based company produces personal care products including tissues, toilet paper and diapers.

“I am very pleased the Port and Kimberly-Clark were able to reach a negotiated agreement,” Port of Everett CEO Lisa Lefeber said. “Our respective teams did amazing work in a short amount of time to make this very complex land transaction come together. This property is critical to support our working waterfront for decades to come, and we will continue to work expeditiously to restore family wage jobs to the site, enhance trade and ensure compatible land use with Naval Station Everett.”

