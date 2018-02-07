The Port Angeles Lefties baseball club is back from a weekend road trip to Kelowna, B.C. where they picked up a new fan along the way.

"It was basically like a family vacation. We hit the road, headed to Kelowna, and picked up 'Aunt Linda' along the way," said coach Darren Westergard.

"Aunt Linda" is Linda Jack. She lost control of her car and ended up in a ditch along Highway 1 last week. Her airbags deployed and smoke was coming from under the hood when the team bus drove by.

"We got out and looked a little closer. There were flames coming out. We knew we had to get out of there," said catcher Ronnie Rust.

Members of the team went in for the save, pulling the woman to safety.

"When it went, it went. The tires blew, the windows blew, the gas tank blew," said Westergard.

The team had actually missed a couple of turns on their way to B.C. It was a series of fortunate mistakes that may have saved the woman from a much worse fate.

Jack was clearly dazed behind the wheel and fire engulfed her car in little more than a minute.

"It was lucky that we showed up when we did and we were able to save her," said third baseman Trey Morgan.

The team ended up giving the woman a ride right to her doorstep in Kelowna where they were playing that night.

The boys kept her amused for the duration of the three-and-a-half hour trip by singing country songs the whole way.

"We were singing them loud and proud for her," said first baseman-turned first responder Kyle Schimpf. "We were trying to put her mind at ease, I guess."

The Canadian people were so impressed they sang the team's praises after the final game of the series. Local firefighters honored the team by proclaiming them "firefighters for a day."

"It was really meaningful to be honored by those true heroes," said catcher Evan Pace.

Tensions between the United States and Canada have flared recently because of President Donald Trump's new tariff policies.

But politics proved no match for compassion as America's pastime helped turn a long road trip into a goodwill game.

