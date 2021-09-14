Port Angeles High School parents asked to pick up students after bomb threat

A bomb threat prompted the Port Angeles School District to close the high school campus Tuesday while police investigate.

Buses are being coordinated, according to a Port Angeles School District spokesperson. Parents were asked in a notification to pick up their students near the Donahue House on Peabody Street.

The threat came in Tuesday morning, and the campus is closed while an investigation is underway. Officers from the Port Angeles Police Department and other agencies are investigating the incident, according to the school district.

Parents were asked not to call the school district.

The district says it will supply more information as it becomes available.