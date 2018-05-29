The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Active, based out of Port Angeles, intercepted and seized more than 2 1/2 tons of cocaine. The Coast Guard offloaded the drugs, worth more than $78 million, in San Diego Tuesday morning.

During two back-to-back interdictions on May 18 and 19 near the coast of Central America, the crew apprehended six suspected drug smugglers who will be prosecuted in the United States. The drugs will be turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for destruction.

“The crew of Active should be proud of all they’ve accomplished to combat dangerous transnational criminal organizations that spread violence and instability throughout the Western Hemisphere,” said Vice Adm. Fred Midgette, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area, in a statement. “Their ability to complete the mission on this aging platform is a testament their abilities as cuttermen and Devotion to Duty as Coast Guard women and men.”

At 53 years old, the Active is operating beyond its expected lifespan of 40 years.

"I’m incredibly proud of this crew and their accomplishments. The success of this patrol is a testament to their hard work and dedication. Just to keep a 53-year-old ship in prime condition is a feat in and of itself, and they have done that and much more,” said Active’s Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Chris German.

This type of vessel, a Medium Endurance Cutter, makes up the backbone of the Coast Guard's fleet. The replacements are scheduled to begin construction this year and be completed in 2021.

