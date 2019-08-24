BOTHELL, Wash — A dog park pop-up is making pups and police officers equally happy in Bothell.

On August 1st, the city's Parks and Recreation Department built a temporary dog park at Bothell Landing, along NE 180th Street. It features spaces for small dogs and big ones and is open from dawn to dusk.

This is a novel thing for both two and four-legged denizens of the Eastside city. Although Bothell has more than a dozen parks, there is no space to have your dog legally off leash that isn't your own property.

"We normally get up to a handful of complaints per week of dogs off-leash in the city of Bothell public parks," said Kristi Boucher, an Animal Control Officer for the city.

She said that ever since the pop-up dog park was created, she hasn't gotten a single complaint of dogs off-leash in Bothell's public spaces.

RELATED: What you can do to keep pets safe from toxic blue-green algae

"This is an opportunity where they can be here, they can run free within our city limits, and not have to leave their own city," she said.

Before the pop-up park, dog owners would have to travel to Kirkland, and beyond to find a place to let their dogs be off-leash.

"I'd love to have this be permanent. It’s a great place to have a dog park it’s super convenient I mean it’s right in the heart of everything that we do," said dog owner Ellie Bachaud, who was enjoying the temporary space with her Husky-mix puppy, Hermes.

That could very much be a possibility. The park was created from residents' desire to have a place to let their pups romp freely, and this park is like a trial run for the city to see if one would be a welcomed addition.

The pop-up's last day will the on Sunday, September 15th, which will be marked with a pet parade celebration from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The city is looking for feedback on whether or not it should start making moves to create a permanent one. Residents are asked to fill out this survey on its website.

RELATED: Puppy Yoga is the best thing ever and it's in Ballard