Precious pet competition raising money for Seattle, Burien, Des Moines animal shelters

Pet portraits taken by photographer Lainey Poelzer are entered into an adorable bracket-style competition that raises money for shelters.

BURIEN, Wash. — A Burien-based photographer is using her skills to fundraise for local animal shelters right when they may need it the most.

Lainey Poelzer of Clover Laine Photography is holding the third annual Pooch Playoff competition which will ultimately decide who the cutest pet in town is.

Poelzer takes portraits of pets for a $99 fee, which gets donated to Resilient Hearts Animal Sanctuary in Seattle and C.A.R.E.S of Burien and Des Moines. The portraits will then be entered into the adorable bracket-style competition with a serious purpose.

"Pet rescues are really struggling as the rates of rehoming and surrounding pets increase," Poelzer said.

This year Poelzer is allowing 32 cats and dogs into the competition. The $99 fee is donated to the shelters in full. The families get the chance to compete for sponsored prizes and also receive an adorable keychain, and "doggie" bag full of treats and goodies, along with the opportunity to invest in the pet portraits.

Poelzer said the competition is the perfect opportunity to use her skills to give back to the community. She herself has a dog and a cat and knows the importance of supporting local shelters who strive to care for hundreds of animals searching for a forever home.

"How often do (pets) get to be part of the family portraits? The least I can do is help you hold onto their loving faces so they can look up at you forever," Poelzer said.

The portrait sessions are underway and the Pooch Playoff roster will be unleashed on April 22. Each round's winner will advance in the hopes of being named the ulti-mutt cutie.

Resilient Hearts Animal Sanctuary is a registered non profit with the mission to save animals from high-kill shelters and unite them with their forever families in the Pacific Northwest. The organization realizes that many people live in apartments and condos and not everyone has a backyard to let their dogs roam, but that should not disqualify them from welcoming an animal into their family. Resilient Hearts Animal Sanctuary says “It’s not about the size of the fence in your yard, only the size of your heart.”