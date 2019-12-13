SEATTLE —

A bill taking aim at Amazon’s influence in the Seattle City Council elections had its first hearing by a committee on Wednesday.

This past election season, Amazon donated over $1.4 million to a political arm of the Metropolitan Seattle Chamber of Commerce, trying to influence city council elections.

Metropolitan Seattle Chamber of Commerce supported a slate of seven candidates it perceived as more business-friendly.

However, Amazon's efforts to overhaul Seattle's City Council were not successful.

The “Clean Campaigns Act” proposes a cap of all political contributions at $5,000, with some exceptions.

It also creates new reporting rules for donations and prevents companies with foreign ownership from contributing to local elections.

City Councilmember Lorena Gonzalez crafted the bill. She was not up for re-election this year.

KING 5 News reached out to Seattle’s Chamber of Commerce and Amazon for comment and has not heard back.

