Officers investigating police shooting off of I-5 in Federal Way

Law enforcement was involved in a shooting that has caused closures on I-5 in Federal.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash — An investigation is underway following a police shooting off of an Interstate 5 ramp in Federal Way near 317th Street Wednesday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, the exit ramps from northbound and southbound I-5 to S. 317th Street are blocked due to the investigation.

Johnson said that the public information officer for the King County Sheriff’s Office is also heading to the scene.

The Federal Way Police Department said that the shooting involved King County Sheriff's personnel.

King County Sheriff's Office said no deputies were injured in the incident.

There's no word on any other injuries.

Travelers looking to take I-5 between Seattle and Tacoma should be prepared for delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.