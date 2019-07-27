A man is dead after being shot in South Seattle Friday night.

Seattle Police Detective Patrick Michaud said the shooting was discovered after the victim rear-ended another vehicle.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on the 4500 block of Othello Street.

After the crash, the driver of the vehicle that was struck got out to check on the other driver. Michaud said that’s when the victim told the driver he had been shot.

The Seattle Fire Department said the man in his 70s was transported to Harborview. Michaud said the victim died from his injuries at the hospital.

Investigators believe the man was shot before he crashed. The victim likely didn’t drive far from the initial scene, Michaud said.

Detectives said Friday night they are trying to piece together a timeline of what happened, and they are still looking for the shooting suspect.

Michaud asked nearby homeowners or businesses with security cameras to check their footage to see if they captured a car speeding off.