The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest after human remains were found in buried in the backyard of a Bothell home.

The remains were found on May 22 on the 19900 block of 8th Ave SE in Bothell. Detectives believe the remains are of Michael Powell of Mill Creek, who has not been in contact with his family since the early 1990s. It is believed Powell was in his 30’s when he died and was a victim of a homicide.

The sheriff’s office identified 43-year-old Richard “Rick” Nelson as a person of interest in Powell’s death.

Nelson was last known to live in Bonney Lake and has ties to the Pierce County area. He is 5’9” tall, weighs approximately 185 pounds, with brown eyes, and blonde hair or a shaved head.

Anyone with information about Nelson’s whereabouts, or any other information related to Powell’s whereabouts in the 1990s is asked to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at 425-388-3845.