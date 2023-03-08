Police searching for peeping Tom connected to 10 incidents in Issaquah

In many of these cases, police said the suspect was seen inappropriately touching and/or exposing himself while watching residents.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Investigators are searching for a peeping Tom who is believed to be connected to 10 incidents in north Issaquah over the past month.

The Issaquah Police Department (IPD) said a man has been seen peering in the windows of residences around Issaquah for the past month. In many of these cases, police said the suspect was seen inappropriately touching and/or exposing himself while watching residents.

Police said the suspect in these incidents has approached homes from wooded or greenbelt areas in the evenings. The suspect is described as a middle-aged male, wearing a tan or dark jacket, police said. The suspected peeping Tom was often seen riding a bike for transportation.

Investigators have identified a potential suspect in these cases, but IPD said the victims have not helped in prosecution or in requesting charges.

"While we know and understand that these types of calls can be frightening, please know that without your help we are limited in what we can do," IPD said in a release. "A positive identification and subsequent victim statement are necessary to move forward in an arrest."

Officials advised the public to call 911 to report any suspicious activity and be sure to let officers know if there is any available doorbell or surveillance camera footage from the time of the incident.

Investigators said they are following up on active leads in these incidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.