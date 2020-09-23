Police say teen was shot and killed during 'firearms transaction' at Kirkland park

The shooting happened on Sept. 16 at Houghton Beach Park and no arrests have been made. Police are investigating at least three persons of interest.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kirkland police have determined that an 18-year-old was shot and killed at Houghton Beach Park during a 'firearms exchange' with several other people.

Investigators said that Houghton Beach Park was the meet-up point for the exchange since Kirkland is geographically located between Marysville, where 18-year-old victim Cyrus Mason was from, and Renton, where the suspects were traveling from.

The shooting happened in the evening on Sept. 16 and no arrests have been made.

While police say Mason knew his killer, his mother claims he was robbed and murdered.

“I want them to understand that he was here visiting his family,” said Sarahnova Mason. "He comes from a small town. He wasn’t out here causing problems. He was just enjoying the beautiful scenery.”

Audio evidence recovered of the shooting reveals multiple shots being fired.

Investigators have contacted two of the three persons of interest in this case. There is more information that could lead to a possible fourth person of interest, investigators said.

One suspect has been described as a white man, around 15 to 20 years old, who is about 5'10" with a thin build. The other suspect is a light-skinned man who is also around 15 to 20 years old and is around the same height with dark curly hair.

The victim’s family is asking anyone with information about the murder to come forward and contact Kirkland police. Callers can remain anonymous.