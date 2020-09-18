Investigators: Portland shooting suspect killed near Lacey pointed a gun at officers

Michael Forest Reinoehl was suspected in the fatal shooting of Aaron "Jay" Danielson, a right-wing protester in Portland.

Authorities say a man suspected of killing a right-wing protester in Portland, Oregon, pointed a handgun at officers before he was shot to death by members of a federal task force.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Michael Forest Reinoehl had a .380-caliber handgun when he was killed on Sept. 3 in an apartment complex near Lacey.

Authorities say ballistics tests are being done to determine if the handgun was the same gun used in the Aug. 29 fatal shooting of Aaron “Jay” Danielson in Portland. Reinhoehl died after members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, headed by the U.S. Marshals Service, moved in to arrest him.

Reinoehl, according to the Thurston County Coroner's office, died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

The 48-year-old was killed when a federal fugitive task force moved in to apprehend him in Lacey. Portland police issued an arrest warrant for Reinoehl after Aaron "Jay" Danielson was shot and killed in downtown Portland.

The warrant said there was probable cause to arrest Reinoehl for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a firearm. U.S. Marshals were asked to locate and apprehend Reinoehl.

Reinoehl had told Vice News in an interview that he had shot Danielson in self-defense.