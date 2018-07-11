A growing number of police departments are creating programs to help speed up the process of locating missing people with communications and cognitive challenges and reuniting them with their families.

A nationwide effort called Take Me Home is designed for people with autism, memory loss, and those who have difficulty communicating with first responders.

Participants register with their local police department by providing a recent photo, height and weight, locations they frequent, emergency contact information, and any other unique details which might explain where a person might want to go when they are away from home.

Once a person is registered in the database, police can quickly find information and identifying characteristics in a matter of seconds.

A few police departments in Washington are participating in Take Me Home and are listed below.

Des Moines

Tonya Seaberry, CSO

(206) 870-7619

tseaberry@desmoineswa.gov

Renton

Cyndie Parks, Community Program Coordinator

425-430-7521

cparks@rentonwa.gov

Federal Way

Lindsey Sperry, Crime Analyst and Prevention Specialist

(253) 835-6707

Lindsey.Sperry@cityoffederalway.com

