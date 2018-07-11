A growing number of police departments are creating programs to help speed up the process of locating missing people with communications and cognitive challenges and reuniting them with their families.
A nationwide effort called Take Me Home is designed for people with autism, memory loss, and those who have difficulty communicating with first responders.
Participants register with their local police department by providing a recent photo, height and weight, locations they frequent, emergency contact information, and any other unique details which might explain where a person might want to go when they are away from home.
Once a person is registered in the database, police can quickly find information and identifying characteristics in a matter of seconds.
A few police departments in Washington are participating in Take Me Home and are listed below.
Tonya Seaberry, CSO
(206) 870-7619
Cyndie Parks, Community Program Coordinator
425-430-7521
Federal Way
Lindsey Sperry, Crime Analyst and Prevention Specialist
(253) 835-6707
Lindsey.Sperry@cityoffederalway.com