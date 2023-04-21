Police do not condone 'Nerf War' game played by Gig Harbor teens

After multiple cases of young people getting shot for common mistakes across the country, police worry the teens could be mistaken for prowlers during the game.

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — The Gig Harbor Police Department is warning residents of the possible danger surrounding the popular "Nerf War" game played by teenagers.

The Nerf War is a popular tradition in the area where high school students shoot other teammates with foam bullets from Nerf guns in hopes of winning prize money at the end. Participants are considered "off limits" at school, work or inside their home. However, the rules allow players to stalk each other in neighborhoods or near workplaces.

Gig Harbor police said they worry that teens playing this seemingly innocent game can be mistaken for prowlers.

"Our fear is that a player would be mistaken for a prowler and frighten someone into taking action that may put the teen in danger," the department tweeted. "We also want to keep our roadways safe for all."

Police say in the past they received reports of prowlers, reckless driving and car accidents related to the game.

"In the end, we want our youth to be safe," Gig Harbor police wrote.

This statement comes after four young people were shot for making ordinary mistakes in less than a week.

A man shot and wounded two cheerleaders outside a Texas supermarket early Tuesday after one of them said she mistakenly got into his car thinking it was her own.

A group looking for a friend’s house in upstate New York arrived in the wrong driveway only for one of them to be shot to death Saturday night, authorities said.

In Missouri last Thursday, a Kansas City teen was shot twice after going to the wrong home to pick up his younger brothers.