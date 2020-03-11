Police misconduct agency on the watch in Seattle during Election Day

The Office of Police Accountability said its investigators and supervisors are on-call and ready to respond to potential misconduct and complaints.

SEATTLE — Law enforcement agencies in Washington state’s larger cities are prepared to respond to unrest during the election on Tuesday.

At the same time, police misconduct investigators warned that they’ll be watching the officers to make sure they handle protesters appropriately.

They encouraged the Seattle Police Department “to allow demonstrators to freely exercise their First Amendment rights."

They said that would include "not creating unnecessary barricades or arbitrarily restricting movement.”