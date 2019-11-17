TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are looking for two men accused of shooting two people in their home and stealing several pairs of high-end shoes.

Police said they got the call around 9 p.m. Saturday and responded to the home in the 1700 block of S 84th Street.

The two suspects entered the home and shot a man and a woman inside, then took off with several pairs of expensive shoes, said Loretta Cool, with Tacoma police.

Both victims were shot in the leg. They were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be okay.

Police didn't know the race of the suspects but said they are both men. One is 5'10’’ with a heavy build wearing dark clothing and the second is 5’6’’ with a medium build and was wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

There is no vehicle description associated with the suspects.

It's unknown if the suspects and victims know each other, police said.

If you have any information, contact Tacoma police.