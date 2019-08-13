LAKEWOOD, Wash — Lakewood police are asking for the public's help gathering information on a possible child abduction.

Police said they got a 911 call at 5:50 p.m. Monday reporting suspicious activity and a possible abduction in the area of 83rd Avenue SW and Garnet Lane SW near Oakbrook Elementary School.

A 13-year-old girl was at the school waiting for a ride when she saw a motorhome type vehicle stop and grab a boy from the street, police said.

The girl told police the boy was screaming while being pulled into the vehicle. She saw it leave going south on Onyx Drive SW.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the suspect vehicle to be a cab over type camper vehicle. It's possibly a white Toyota or Nissan style camper with dark tinted windows. It was last seen on Hipkins Road SW, police said.

Witnesses said the boy appeared to be about 10-years-old, was a white male, 5'0'', thin build, and was wearing a blue or green shirt.

Police need the public's help in identifying the vehicle or reporting its whereabouts. Police said if you do see it, do not approach it, but try to get a picture of it or a picture of the license plate and call 911 immediately.

RELATED: Lakewood police cracking down on speeding as crashes increase