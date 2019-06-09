BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police are trying to determine how two cats died in their city.

The first cat was found in the 1100 block of E. Maryland Street on Aug. 30. Police believed the cat was hit by a car. A second cat was found dead on Sept. 3 in the 1200 block of Civic Field Way.

Police said because there have been two deaths close together, they are investigating the circumstances of the deaths.

At this time, the causes of death haven’t been determined.

Neither of the cats had microchips and no owner information was found.

The cat found on Aug. 30 was mostly a black Calico. The cat found on Sept. 3 was a 10-year-old, neutered male, with brown, black and white tabby markings.

If anyone has information about either of the cats or the circumstances of their death, they should contact Bellingham Police or the Whatcom Humane Society.

