KITSAP, Wash — A Kitsap County Sheriff's K-9 is recovering after being exposed to blue-green algae while tracking a suspect through Kitsap Lake.

Around 11 a.m. on Sept. 2 at Kitsap Lake, a suspect wanted for a domestic violence-related charge ran into nearby brush when he spotted a deputy patrolling the boat ramp.

K-9 Heiko was able to track the suspect into the lake, allowing deputies to bring him into custody.

However, Lake Kitsap had been closed since July 24 due to high levels of E-Coli. Last Tuesday, the Kitsap County Health Department issued a no-contact order due to "potentially toxic" blue-green algae.

Even if dogs don't drink water contaminated with blue-green algae, exposure to it alone could quickly lead to death.

The responding officers and K-9 Heiko were brought back to shore and decontaminated by Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue.

K-9 Heiko was taken to the vet for treatment and underwent blood testing.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said the K-9 handler took initial efforts to limit Heiko's amount of exposure to blue-green algae and administered first aid to the dog immediately.

Because of those early efforts, the sheriff's office said Heiko is recovering well at home.

"First responders, both 2-legged and 4-legged face many unexpected dangers each day to protect the communities they have vowed to serve," the department said on Facebook. "Once again, we say thank you to K-9 Heiko & his handler and all the officers, who without hesitation for their own personal safety, showed their dedication and commitment to Kitsap County."

It’s difficult to treat a dog that has been exposed to blue-green algae. There’s no known antidote to the toxins, so typically the only chance you have is to get to a vet who can flush the toxins quickly, usually by induced vomiting. Chances with that are still slim.

Veterinarians recommend rinsing and washing off your dog after swimming in a lake, pond, or river.

However, the best way to prevent these deaths is to avoid water with algae present.

Washington state residents can check to see which bodies of water have reported algal blooms. Residents can also report blooms they spot.

If you’re unsure about whether or not a body of water has blue-green algae, experts say it’s best to avoid contact to be safe.

