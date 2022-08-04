Police ask for help searching for missing Indigenous woman from Kirkland

Taci Marson was last seen leaving her group home on Tuesday, Aug. 2. She left her phone behind and may not be able to find her way back home.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Kirkland Police Department is asking for help looking for a missing Indigenous woman.

Taci A. D. Marson, 26, was last seen leaving her group home on the 13400 block of 89th Avenue Northeast around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. She did not return.

Marson has a developmental delay. She left her phone behind and may not be able to find her way back home.

Marson was last seen waring a multi-colored scarf, a black jacket and blue jeans. She has black hair and brown eyes and she is 5'8''.

Kirkland police are asking for the public's help looking for Marson. If someone sees her, they can call 911 and report the sighting to local police. Additional tips can be sent to Kirkland Police Detective Sergeant D Quiggle at DQuiggle@kirklandwa.gov or by calling 425-588-8076.