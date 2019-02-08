SEATTLE — Local law enforcement agencies are getting ready for one of the busiest weekends on the water in the Seattle area.

Several law enforcement agencies will be conducting BUI patrols on Lake Washington.

Washington State Patrol made 13 arrests Friday for suspected impaired boaters. They said that is an increase compared to last year.

The Washington State Patrol Mobile Impaired Driving Unit will be at Proctor Landing on Mercer Island where breathalyzer tests will take place and people who are arrested will be held.

Police will be looking for boaters who are driving under the influence. They will also be checking to make sure paddle boarders and boaters have life jackets for everyone on board.

The main goal is to make sure everyone is safe.

"We don't want to have to be diving, fishing anyone out of the lake, we don't want to have to be dealing with any major medical emergencies and us combating the BUIs aids that because we are not having impaired operators run into confined spaces and endanger people that might be swimming, paddle boarding or doing other things out on the water," said Sergeant Robb Kramp with Mercer Island Police.

Police said drivers caught boating under the influence could be arrested and spend up to a year in jail.

Those who refuse to take the breathalyzer test could also be fined several thousand dollars.

Last year, police dealt with one propeller injury and saw several BUIs.

Sgt. Kramp said he just wants everyone to be safe this weekend and the best way to do that is to designate a sober driver who stays sober and behind the wheel the entire time.

